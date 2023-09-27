Nkayi North MDC-T Candidate Challenges Election Results

Ndlovu has approached the Electoral Court seeking the nullification of Moyo’s victory arguing that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) failed to conduct the elections according to the principles laid down in the Electoral Act in respect to assisted voters.

In his affidavit, Ndlovu, who is represented by Lovemore Madhuku, argued that more 1 500 voters were assisted to vote, a figure of more than 12 percent of the persons who voted.

Ndlovu is seeking a declaration that Nyoni was not duly elected on 23 August 2023 as a member of the National Assembly for the Nkayi North constituency and that Nyoni’s seat in the National Assembly is vacant forthwith.

He is also seeking an order directing the Speaker of the National Assembly to inform the President that a vacancy has arisen in respect of the Nkayi North Constituency.

More: Pindula News

