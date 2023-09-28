Clement Matawu Appointed Warriors Team Manager

Clement Matawu Appointed Warriors Team Manager6 minutes ago
The FIFA-appointed ZIFA Normalisation Committee on Monday appointed Chicken Inn general manager Clement Matawu as manager of the Warriors.
ZIFA NC chairman, Lincoln Mutasa told Zimpapers Sports Hub on Tuesday that they had decided to appoint separate managers for each national team. He said:
We advertised for the coaches’ posts as well as the various technical department positions and we have started making the appointments having gone through the applications.Feedback
As we mentioned earlier, we are changing from one overall general manager to having each team having its own manager.
Before the appointment of the ZIFA NC, Wellington Mpandare was the national football teams general manager.
Matawu has a Sports Science Degree from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).
During his playing days, Matawu won league titles with Chicken Inn and Motor Action and was named Soccer Star of the Year. He also had a stint in Poland.
The ZIFA NC wrote to Chicken Inn on 21 September requesting to appoint Matawu as manager of the Warriors until 30 June 2023.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Chicken Inn chairman Judah Tshuma said that as a club, they feel honoured that their administrator has attracted ZIFA’s interest. He said:
We are excited as the executive as this is a vote of confidence in our football administration. We feel honoured to have our legend being recognised at this level of our football.
Having worked with Matawu over the years as our captain then in the administration as administration manager and now acting general manager before his appointment to ZIFA, we don’t doubt that he will deliver for the nation. We wish him all the success.
