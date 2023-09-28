DJ Levels Removed From Remand In "Revenge Porn" Case

Kadzimwe was represented by lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni.

Allegations were that between September 2021 and November 2022, Kadzimwe and Shashl (Ashleigh Moyo) were in a love relationship before they broke up. Shashl is the daughter of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

DJ Levels allegedly followed his ex-lover to Pabloz nightclub, a popular joint in Borrowdale, with the intention to mend their relationship, but Shashl spurned his overtures.

It was further alleged that after failing to convince Shashl to reconcile, Dj Levels threatened her with unspecified actions, saying she would regret her decision.

Prosecutors said that after the alleged threats, on 27 November, Shashl then saw her videos and pictures that had gone viral on social media, and she immediately suspected Levels of leaking them as revenge porn.

She claimed that he had previously posted another video of the two kissing in August 2022.

