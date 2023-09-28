First Session Of The 10th Parliament To Be Held On 03 October

HIS EXCELLENCY, THE PRESIDENT of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, DR. EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA;

NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in me as aforesaid, I do, by this my Proclamation, fix –

(a) the New Parliament Building, M Hampden, as the place in which the First Session of the Tenth Parliament of Zimbabwe shall be held:

(b) twelve o’clock noon on Tuesday, the 3rd October, 2023, as the time and date on which the First Session of the Tenth Parliament shall begin.

Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Zimbabwe at Harare this 27th day of September in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-three.