First Session Of The 10th Parliament To Be Held On 03 October

First Session Of The 10th Parliament To Be Held On 03 October4 minutes ago
The first sitting of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe will be held on 03 October 2023 at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.
This was proclaimed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a supplement to the Extraordinary Gazette on Wednesday, 27 September.
Statutory Instrument (SI)159 of 2023 and S.I. 9 of 2023, which is Proclamation 7 of 2023, published yesterday read in part:
HIS EXCELLENCY, THE PRESIDENT of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, DR. EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA;
NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in me as aforesaid, I do, by this my Proclamation, fix –
(a) the New Parliament Building, M Hampden, as the place in which the First Session of the Tenth Parliament of Zimbabwe shall be held:
(b) twelve o’clock noon on Tuesday, the 3rd October, 2023, as the time and date on which the First Session of the Tenth Parliament shall begin.
Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Zimbabwe at Harare this 27th day of September in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-three.
Mnangagwa swore in the members of the National Assembly and Senate from both the ruling party ZANU PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) earlier this month.
Zimbabwe held Harmonised Elections on 23 August 2023.
