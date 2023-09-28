Jameson High School Remains Closed After Learners Faint

Jameson High School Remains Closed After Learners Faint4 minutes ago
Jameson High School in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province remains closed, a week after 53 learners and staff members were hospitalised after inhaling toxic emissions on the premises.
Authorities are still investigating the composition and origin of the harmful substance.
Initial suspicions of liquified petroleum gas leakages were ruled out after all gas taps were found to be closed.
Kadoma Council’s health director, Dr. Daniel Chirundu told H-Metro that samples have been sent to South Africa for testing and the case is being handled at the government level. He said:
We haven’t got the results of the samples yet. The case is now being handled at the central government level.
All learners were sent home and no learning will take place until the situation normalise.
The Midlands State University (MSU) National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre (NPRDC) is also investigating the incident.
