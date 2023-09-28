"Madzibaba VeShanduko" Removed From Remand

5 minutes ago

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko, has been removed from remand, reported NewsDay.

Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera removed Karembera from remand when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

His lawyers, Tawanda Bvudzijena and Doug Coltart had earlier protested that the State was delaying the trial. Coltart submitted to the court:

