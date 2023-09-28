"Madzibaba VeShanduko" Removed From Remand

"Madzibaba VeShanduko" Removed From Remand5 minutes ago
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko, has been removed from remand, reported NewsDay.
Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera removed Karembera from remand when he appeared in court on Tuesday.
His lawyers, Tawanda Bvudzijena and Doug Coltart had earlier protested that the State was delaying the trial. Coltart submitted to the court:
He has been on remand since last year. What the State is doing is not fair and it is not just.
Karembera had been on remand since March last year.
He was accused of attempting to deface the Mbuya Nehanda statue that was erected at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue in central Harare.
Allegations were that on 17 March 2022, Karembera chanted slogans at the statue which attracted a crowd to the annoyance of other people who alerted the police.
It was further alleged that Karembera insulted the police officers at the scene saying they were “useless”, leading to his arrest.
