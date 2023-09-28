MSU Scientists Investigate Jameson High School Health Scare

8 minutes ago

The Midlands State University (MSU) National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre (NPRDC) is investigating an incident at Jameson High School in Kadoma in which learners and teachers were hospitalised after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The Chronicle reported that 53 learners and members of staff at the school were hospitalised after inhaling an unknown substance.

Residents of nearby suburbs said they smelt the strong stench from the emissions whose composition and origin are still being investigated.

Feedback