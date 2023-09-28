MSU Scientists Investigate Jameson High School Health Scare

MSU Scientists Investigate Jameson High School Health Scare8 minutes ago
The Midlands State University (MSU) National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre (NPRDC) is investigating an incident at Jameson High School in Kadoma in which learners and teachers were hospitalised after experiencing breathing difficulties.
The Chronicle reported that 53 learners and members of staff at the school were hospitalised after inhaling an unknown substance.
Residents of nearby suburbs said they smelt the strong stench from the emissions whose composition and origin are still being investigated.
MSU director of marketing and communications, Mirirai Mawere said:
We would like to inform you that our pathology scientists have gone to Kadoma to do some tests for the investigation of the fainting incident at Jameson High School.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
We have taken one of our equipment; the arterial blood analyser which needs testing of fresh blood immediately after collection. It tests for blood gases.
Kadoma City Council is doing the investigations and there was no lab offering these tests at all, especially the blood gases.
We are excited that we are making an impact in the country.
She said the NPRDC scientists were also doing tests for kidney function, liver profile, and full blood count.
Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr. Celestino Dhege said following the incident, some learners were quickly put on oxygen “as they were showing difficulties in breathing and asthmatic attacks”.
More: Pindula News