Refugees Flood Harare Streets, Some Engage In Money Laundering, Says Muguti

Refugees, some from Tongogara Refugee camp, are flooding the streets and we have engaged in a blitz where we have rounded up some of them and have been arrested and deported.

Last week, Kambucha energy drink brewing company, Success Two, was dragged before the Magistrates Court in Harare for allegedly employing refugees who escaped from Tongogara Refugee Camp without work permits.

Meanwhile, Muguti said when the central government demands accountability from the opposition-controlled City of Harare, it is not politicking.

He said elected officials should be held accountable to the people and provide answers to central government. Said Muguti:

If we ask these questions, and by the way as government we are yet to ask anything (on abuse of allowances). What I have done is to tell the town clerk (Hosea Chisango) to respond to the media. The issue with Harare is it is an opposition stronghold and people will take anything we ask as politicking. It’s not politicking.

Muguti also vowed to deal with band barons but bemoaned what he called victims’s reluctance to provide critical information to secure strong cases.

