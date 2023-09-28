Resolutions Of RBZ's Monetary Policy Committee Meeting | Full Statement

Annual inflation also fell from a peak of 175.8% in June 2023 to 18.4% in September 2023. The outlook was that month-on-month inflation would be contained below 3% and annual inflation would end the year 2023 at below 20%.

The MPC also noted that monetary and financial conditions were conducive to sustaining the prevailing stability given the robust economic growth of 5.3% expected in 2023, high foreign currency inflows relative to external payments and fiscal sustainability.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

In light of the positive developments, the MPC resolved to continue with the tight monetary policy stance and to safeguard financial stability in the economy by:

i. Maintaining the Bank Policy rate at 150% per annum and retaining the Medium- Term Accommodation (MBA) lending facility at 75% per annum; and

ii. Standardising the statutory reserve requirements for both foreign and local currency deposits at 15% and for savings and time deposits at 5%.

The MPC was pleased with the strong uptake of Gold-Backed Digital Tokens (GBDT) for value-preservation purposes, which uptake stood at 332 536 636 milligrams as of 19 September 2023.

The Bank will expedite the phase for transacting in GBDT, styled Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG), as an additional payment method alongside existing payment platforms.

ZIG will complement the local currency and foreign currency in facilitating domestic transactions in a more certain and predictable manner given the stability of the international gold price.

To engender confidence in ZiG, an independent certification mechanism will be put in place to reassure the public of the availability and adequacy of the gold to back ZiG.

The MPC affirmed its strong commitment to maintaining the current tight monetary policy stance and to take all necessary action to firmly anchor inflation and exchange rate expectations.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment