SADC Has Moved On From Zimbabwe's 2023 Elections, Says Jonathan Moyo

Yesterday, there were two notable [SADC] meetings held virtually, which made mention of Zimbabwe’s recent harmonised general election.

One was an Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit convened by its Chairperson, [Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema], to review the security situation in eastern DRC and to get an update on the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

The other was an Extraordinary Council of Ministers Meeting that reviewed the Draft Budget for the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC). The council is composed of all Sadc member states.

Although both meetings were principally on the DRC, they separately made notable references to Zimbabwe’s harmonised general election held slightly over a month ago.

According to [Hichilema], “It was good to get updates on previous & upcoming elections in our region.” That’s all that [Hichilema] said.

Angola’s Minister of External Relations, who is the Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, speaking on behalf of the Council, congratulated Zimbabwe “on holding elections in a climate of peace and tranquillity, in line with the Constitution and the principles and guidelines governing the holding of elections in the SADC region”.

Yes, he said: “in line with the Constitution [of Zimbabwe] and the principles and guidelines governing the holding of elections in the SADC region”.

That’s significant. Angola is the current SADC Chair. Notably, the agenda of [SADC] summits is prepared and reviewed by the SADC Council of Ministers, chaired by Angola.

While the final report of the SADC Election Observation Mission [SEOM] is yet to be tabled for noting at the next Ordinary SADC Summit scheduled for August 2024, it is safe to say that SADC has moved on regarding Zimbabwe’s 2023 harmonised general election.

There will be no Extraordinary Ordinary SADC Summit on SEOM’s report on Zimbabwe’s 2023 harmonised general election.

SADC observed the election, and prepared a report which has recommendations that Zimbabwe, as a member state, will be at liberty to review and act on or not act on in terms of its Constitution and laws, as it may deem fit as a sovereign state!