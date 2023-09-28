Warriors Coaches "Sacrifice" Dynamos Captain, Frank Makarati

FIFA rules state that a club is not obliged to fulfill domestic games if three or more of its players are away on international duty.

Brito and his assistants reached a compromise deal with the Premier Soccer League to sacrifice Makarati and Mbeba so that the Chibuku Super Cup matches could go ahead as scheduled.

Dynamos had three players in the squad, namely Makarati, Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi, while Highlanders had Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa and Brighton Manhire.

Sheasham central defender Thubelihle Jubane was then called up to fill the gap that was created by the withdrawal of Makarati and Mbeba.

Speaking to NewsDay, Makarati, who captained the Warriors in a friendly match against Namibia earlier this month, said:

It’s disappointing, obviously, because I want to play for the Warriors. It’s every player’s dream to play for the national team. Playing for the national team gives a player a lot of exposure. But there is nothing I can do now, other than pick myself up and focus on my club’s next game against FC Platinum.

The Warriors squad is currently in Botswana for an invitational match to celebrate the country’s Independence Day on 30 September.

