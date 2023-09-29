Chinese Couple That Went Missing In 2020 Found Dead In Harare Dam

5 minutes ago

The bodies of a Chinese couple, Lei Ding (35) and Chi Lifen (30), that went missing in 2020 were discovered in drums in an Eastview dam in Harare on Thursday, ZimLive reported. The couple had disappeared on Valentine’s Day after visiting a friend in Highlands, Harare.

The investigation was launched when the duo’s white Mercedes Benz ML was found abandoned along Acturus Road with the keys still in the ignition.

Solving the case:

The couple’s friends and relatives offered a reward of ZWL$1 million in 2020 for information regarding the couple’s whereabouts. The Zimbabwe Republic Police CID Homicide and Interpol collaborated to find the couple.

