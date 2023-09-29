Masiyiwa's Cassava Technologies Partners Atlas AI To Accelerate Africa's Digital Transformation

Atlas AI is known for scaling digital capabilities and infrastructure in Africa. Speaking about the partnership, Abe Tarapani, CEO of Atlas AI said:

We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of our relationship with Cassava Technologies, a company that has been at the forefront of scaling digital capabilities and infrastructure across Africa. This announcement is not just a partnership milestone; it represents our teams' heightened urgency to ensure that the latest advances in artificial intelligence are responsibly harnessed by businesses and governments to pave the way for a digitally connected and prosperous Africa.

Cassava Technologies and Atlas AI aim to utilize AI and connectivity to advance Africa’s digital transformation. The partnership will provide valuable insights to expand access to digital services on Cassava’s Pan-African broadband network. One major advantage is that customers can develop AI models and algorithms without needing their own AI experts. The goal is to create a digitally connected future that benefits all Africans, promoting social mobility and economic prosperity.

What is AI really:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to computer systems that can perform tasks requiring human intelligence. It involves teaching machines to learn, reason, and solve problems like humans. AI enables computers to understand, analyze, and respond to information intelligently. It uses techniques like machine learning and deep learning to improve performance over time. AI is found in virtual assistants, recommendation systems, autonomous vehicles, and more. It aims to create intelligent machines that make our lives easier and more efficient in fields like healthcare and transportation. AI is about teaching computers to think and learn like humans, enhancing their capabilities and enabling them to mimic human intelligence.

Cassava Technologies:

Strive Masiyiwa is the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Econet Group which comprises Cassava Technologies and Econet Wireless. In 1993, Masiyiwa founded Econet Wireless, the mobile telephone networks and mobile money business of Econet Group, with operations in Botswana, Burundi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe. Headquartered in London, Masiyiwa later founded and serves as Executive Chairman of Cassava Technologies.

