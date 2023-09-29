Rio Zim Plane Crashed On Friday In Mashava, Masvingo Killing Six People

Determining the exact number of passengers on the plane was challenging. Sadly, there was nothing left intact of them. Based on the recovered pair of shoes, the estimate stood at seven individuals. A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer present at the scene said the network in the area was expected to remain down until Civil Aviation authorities arrived and informed the president.

I observed that body parts, if we can call them that, were being collected in bin liners.

It was misty and foggy in the Masvingo area this morning, although I am unsure if the same weather conditions prevailed at the crash site at the time of the crash.

Furthermore, I learned from the locals that the plane took off much earlier than its usual departure time of around 9 a.m. On this fateful day, it departed at approximately 7 a.m.

The Rio Zim plane was en route from Harare to Murowa Diamonds when the tragic incident occurred. The investigation is ongoing, but initial reports indicate that the plane experienced a mechanical fault.

Rio Zim is a mining company based in Zimbabwe. It is one of the largest mining companies in the country and is involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, including gold, diamonds, and chrome. The company operates several mines and has interests in different mining projects across the Midlands, Masvingo, and Mashonaland Central provinces.

