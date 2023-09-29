Three ZIMRA Officials Arrested For Helping A Company To Divert A Fuel Tank

What transpired:

On August 20, 2023, Elima Fuels brought in 40,000 litres of petrol from Mozambique through Forbes Border Post in Mutare.

The fuel was supposed to be transported to Zambia in a truck with registration numbers ADZ 8991 and AFJ 1684. However, the truck driver and a ZIMRA sealing officer collaborated and placed the master seal on a different vehicle to avoid detection by ZIMRA’s tracking system.

The truck took a different route, stopping at a service station in Waterfalls, Harare, instead of reaching Chirundu Border Post. At Chirundu, the ZIMRA employee falsely claimed to have checked the seal and endorsed it on the bill of entry.

Mayeka, along with Chikorese and Zhira, entered false information into the ZIMRA ASYCUDA system, stating that they had conducted a physical examination on the truck. Zhira even issued a road report for the truck, knowing that it had never been at the border.

On August 22, a team from ZACC conducted a raid at Elima Fuels in Waterfalls, Harare and retrieved one of the trucks involved in the case.

Mayeka, Chikorese, and Zhira were allegedly involved in another case on August 21 and the second truck was recovered also recovered.

ZIMRA’s Tracking System:

The ZIMRA vehicle tracking system involves electronic tracking devices installed on trucks carrying the tanks, which transmit real-time data to the ZIMRA control room. The system ensures that tanks follow designated routes and reach their intended destinations. Master seals are used to maintain tank integrity, and any tampering triggers an alert. This system helps prevent unauthorised diversions, tax evasion, and smuggling. ZIMRA can enforce tax compliance and ensure proper fuel distribution by utilising the tracking system and master seals.

Tags

