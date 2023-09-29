ZBC Director Of Radio Services Robson Mhandu Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Tell me if you don’t want to do it and you’ll go back to Bulawayo.

When Magada asked Mhandu if her transfer should depend on sex, he told her that “we don’t separate the two.” He threatened:

I will send you to Bulawayo, I have the power. In our tradition one mustn’t give their woman space. Shumba (lion) is a military management animal, no letting go, never ever.

Magada asked Mhandu if giving him sexual favours guaranteed her transfer, and he responded:

It’s one million percent guaranteed… Remember you moved from Khulumani FM to Classic 263 on my signature MaMoyo. Your talk of guarantees is purely a sign of disrespect from a typical Zimbabwean woman.

Mhandu repeatedly used terms of endearment like “honey,” “darling” and “sweetheart” while persistently pressuring Magada for sex through WhatsApp.

During their meeting, Mhandu expressed concerns about Magada’s work performance stating that she was only employed because of his protection and support. Mhandu referred to himself as a lion and insisted that work and personal matters cannot be separated and urged Magada to “do the right things right“.

After Magada firmly rejected Mhandu’s request for sexual favours on WhatsApp, Mhandu angrily responded by abruptly closing the topic. He declared:

Case closed, no further discussion on this issue. It’s now work and work. SIMPLE.

When he was at ZIMRA and the Zimbabwe Open University, Mhandu also faced similar allegations of misconduct.

During a workshop attended by information minister Jenfan Muswere, sexual harassment in the media industry was discussed, with efforts made to develop a common policy for media workers. The minister said the government views sexual harassment as a violation of human rights that affects everyone.

ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru claimed to be unaware of Mhandu’s suspension, but an insider accused her of lying. The insider told ZimLive:

She’s lying. She has always thought Mhandu wants her job, she’s careful not to be seen as instigating his downfall.

According to ZBC workers who spoke to ZimLive, Mhandu has a long-standing history of demanding sexual favours from female subordinates. One anonymous employee said:

This is just a tip of the iceberg. The ZBC should actually be conducting a wider inquiry, led by an independent panel. What they will find is a sickening sexual bullying culture that has permeated the organisation for many years.

Despite the substantial evidence, Mhandu plans to contest the charges during an upcoming internal disciplinary hearing.

