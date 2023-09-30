Full List: Warriors Announce Lineup For Friendly Match Against Botswana Zebras

Full List: Warriors Announce Lineup For Friendly Match Against Botswana Zebras4 minutes ago
The Warriors technical team, led by Baltemar Brito, has announced the lineup for the upcoming friendly match against the Botswana Zebras. The match is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Central African Time (CAT) in Botswana. Fans can watch the game live on ZBCTV and BTV.
The Warriors starting lineup consists of Donovan Bernard as the goalkeeper, with Peter Muduhwa as the team captain. Other players in the starting XI include:
Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Brian Banda, Walter Tatenda Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Trevor Mavhunga, Godknows Murwira, William Manondo, and Xolani Ndlovu.
The team’s substitutes include Nelson Chadya as the backup goalkeeper, along with Clive Mandivei, Qadr Amini, Thubelihle Jubani, Fortune Binzi, Mthokozisi Msebe, Davison Marowa, Tinotendaishe Benza, and Brighton Manhire.
The friendly match is a part of Botswana’s Independence Day festivities.
