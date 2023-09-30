Full List: Warriors Announce Lineup For Friendly Match Against Botswana Zebras

4 minutes ago

The Warriors technical team, led by Baltemar Brito, has announced the lineup for the upcoming friendly match against the Botswana Zebras. The match is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Central African Time (CAT) in Botswana. Fans can watch the game live on ZBCTV and BTV.

The Warriors starting lineup consists of Donovan Bernard as the goalkeeper, with Peter Muduhwa as the team captain. Other players in the starting XI include:

Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Brian Banda, Walter Tatenda Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Trevor Mavhunga, Godknows Murwira, William Manondo, and Xolani Ndlovu.

