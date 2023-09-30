Harare Woman Accused Of Visa Scam Claims She Is Also A Victim

Reports have been made with various responsible authorities such as the Zimbabwean police, UK [United Kingdom] Home Office, Office of the Ombudsman and other crime stoppers.

Social media platforms have also circulated information on some UK-based company accounts and their active directors, who are assumed to have fraudulently received monies transferred to their UK bank accounts in exchange for invalid certificates of sponsorship.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The same people, we also fell prey to, allegedly ran a WhatsApp group with close to 300 people, administered by a man only identified as Blessing since May 15, 2023.

Mandeya who is a former Director of Economics Affairs for ZANU PF, suspects FastWay Logistics, Connsosseuir Logistics, and Ayd and Tayd Logistics to be involved in the certificate scam. Mandeya said she is willing to explain the situation to her clients and assist in recovering their lost money. She claims to have previously assisted clients with visa applications without any issues.

In the past, numerous Zimbabweans seeking visas have fallen victim to scams. These scams often involve individuals or organizations promising assistance with visa applications or sponsorship certificates in exchange for money. Unfortunately, many unsuspecting individuals have been conned and left empty-handed. It is crucial to exercise caution and conduct thorough research when seeking visa-related services by engaging with reputable and trustworthy sources to avoid falling prey to such scams.

Tags

Leave a Comment