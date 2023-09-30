Robbers Pounce On A Company In Workington Harare And Stole Over US$71,000

Robbers Pounce On A Company In Workington Harare And Stole Over US$71,0008 minutes ago
The police in Mbare are currently investigating a robbery that took place at an unnamed company in Workington, Harare where the robbers stole over US$71,000.
A police statement seen by Pindula News says the robbery occurred on September 28, 2023, at approximately 10:00 PM. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the seven male robbers were wearing balaclavas and armed with six pistols and an unidentified rifle. Read the statement:
Police in Mbare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred at a company in Workington, Harare on 28/09/23 at around 2200 hours. Seven male suspects who were wearing balaclavas, armed with six pistols and one unidentified type of a rifle, attacked two security guards who were on duty, tied them with shoe lace and shoved them in a ZESA cabin. The suspects broke into one of the offices and stole US$1 150 and ZAR4 500 which was in the drawer before breaking a safe using a grinder and stole US$26 640. The suspects got into another office where they break open a safe and stole US$44 650 and a CCTV recorder.Feedback
The police are urging anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.
More Pindula News
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals