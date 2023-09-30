Robbers Pounce On A Company In Workington Harare And Stole Over US$71,000

8 minutes ago

The police in Mbare are currently investigating a robbery that took place at an unnamed company in Workington, Harare where the robbers stole over US$71,000.

A police statement seen by Pindula News says the robbery occurred on September 28, 2023, at approximately 10:00 PM. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the seven male robbers were wearing balaclavas and armed with six pistols and an unidentified rifle. Read the statement: