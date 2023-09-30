Zimbabwe Loses To Botswana In A Friendly Match In Gaborone

The match was the first overseen by the newly appointed Warriors coach, Baltemar Brito. Despite the loss, Brito expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, praising their technical skills and quick adaptation to tactics. He remained optimistic about the future saying he would not read much into the loss.

This match was significant for Zimbabwe as it marked their second match after returning to international football after FIFA suspended the country in February 2022 due to government interference in the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). The ban was lifted in July 2023. The first match upon their return was against Namibia on September 4th, coinciding with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. The Warriors emerged victorious in a penalty shootout.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

These matches serve as preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November. Only locally-based players were called up for national duty in both games. The Warriors team typically consists of players based abroad, except for the COSAFA matches and CHAN matches.

Tags

Leave a Comment