Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 Attainable But Needs Collective Efforts - Analysts

Speakers at the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe (CGI) annual conference in Victoria Falls agreed that collective efforts across institutions are necessary to attain the nation’s Vision 2030.

What Does Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 Entail:

Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 is a development plan that aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. The vision focuses on economic transformation, infrastructure development, social development, good governance, and environmental sustainability. It seeks to achieve sustained economic growth, diversify key sectors, create jobs, and reduce poverty. Infrastructure development is crucial to support economic activities and improve citizens’ quality of life. The vision emphasizes access to quality education, healthcare, housing, and social services. Good governance, accountability, and the fight against corruption are central to the vision. Environmental sustainability and climate resilience are also key priorities.

The CGI president Jonathan Dube said the World Bank defined a lower middle-income economy as one with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of between US$1 036 and US$4 045 while an upper middle-income economy is one with a GNI of between US$4 046 and US$12 535. Dube also said there was a need to ascertain where the country was at present and what the matrices were to measure an upper-middle-income economy. NewsDay quotes Dube as saying:

