Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeFootball

Mighty Warriors Have Advanced To The Semi-finals Of COSAFA's Women Championships

1 week ago
Wed, 11 Oct 2023 18:28:18 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mighty Warriors Have Advanced To The Semi-finals Of COSAFA's Women Championships

The Mighty Warriors, Zimbabwe’s national women’s football team, have advanced to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championships after drawing 1-1 with Botswana.

After a 2-0 victory over Namibia in their previous match, Zimbabwe needed at least a draw against Botswana in their final group match for them to advance to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women’s Championships. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, securing the Mighty Warriors’ place in the ongoing tournament’s semi-finals.

The team has won two matches and drawn one in the competition so far. Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi have also qualified for the semi-finals.

In their match against Botswana, Zimbabwe’s Ennety Chemere scored in the 4th minute from a corner kick taken by Mupeti.

The Mighty Warriors who are under the guidance of coach Shadreck Mlauzi have accumulated seven points from three matches.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

2023 COSAFA Women's Championship

13 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback