Access Finance Board Chair Disputes High Court's Authority In US$3.9 Million Property Dispute

Sikhosana seeks the transfer of three townhouse properties valued at US$320,000 as part of a settlement, either in real estate or cash, and requests the payment of associated taxes and costs. He also claims that Chigogwana, the former CEO, has breached the agreement and demands a resolution.

Bwerinofa, representing himself and other entities, challenges the court’s jurisdiction, citing a clause in the Share Purchase Agreement that mandates arbitration for disputes. He argues that the agreement has not been fully implemented and questions Sikhosana’s claim without arbitration. NewsDay reported citing court papers:

…. it must be noted that the First Applicant (Sikhosana), First Respondent (Chigogwana), Second Respondent (Bwerinofa), and other respondents are not counterparties to the sale agreements it is claimed are the subject of the sale agreements of the housing units. It is clear therefore that the dispute between the parties is the implementation of the SPA and all agreements that must be read together with the SPA.

Bwerinofa argued that Sikhosana had no authority to take legal action against the named firms. He stated that the resolution proceedings of Ferden Investments, Rock Drill Mining, and Seanmart Investments, which Sikhosana relied upon, did not authorize court proceedings against the respondents.

Bwerinofa further claimed that while Sikhosana was in South Africa and they were incarcerated, Sikhosana withdrew over US$60,000 without disclosing it. When questioned about the reason for the withdrawal, Sikhosana allegedly stated that he wanted to use the money to secure his freedom in Zimbabwe. Chigogwana, the former CEO, supported and agreed with the opposing affidavit presented by Bwerinofa.

