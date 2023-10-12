Police Arrest Self-proclaimed Prophetess Who Kidnapped A Baby

6 days ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a woman who posed as a prophetess and abducted a client’s one-month-old baby in Mutare. After seeking information from the public, the police arrested Rumbidzai Nyamurowa, also known as Madzimai Getrude, at a residence in Dangamvura, Mutare.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said the suspect admitted to kidnapping the baby as a ploy to deceive her husband, who resides in South Africa, into thinking she had given birth. The husband allegedly intended to divorce her due to her inability to conceive. Read the statement: