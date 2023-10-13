EU Has Allocated €113 million For The Refurbishment Of Kariba Dam

5 days ago

The European Union (EU) has allocated €113 million (approximately US$120 million) for the refurbishment of Kariba Dam as part of its Global Gateway initiative aimed at enhancing Zimbabwe’s electricity generation capacity.

EU ambassadors to Zimbabwe and Zambia, Jobst von Kirtman and Karolina Stasiak, along with Energy Minister Edgar Moyo, his Zambian counterpart Peter Chibwe Kapala, and other delegates, visited the project site where the announcement was made, according to NewsDay.

The EU sees the rehabilitation of Kariba Dam as a crucial step in addressing global challenges in a sustainable manner. Kariba Dam is jointly owned by Zimbabwe and Zambia, and both countries generate electricity through the Zambezi River Authority. Kirtman said:

