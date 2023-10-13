Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle: Over 91,700 arrested

5 days ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that over 91,700 people have been arrested since the beginning of Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle four weeks ago.

Police launched Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle on September 12, 2023, to address the widespread disregard for traffic laws, particularly in major cities and towns. Police stated that instances such as driving against traffic flow, running red lights, and reckless lane violations have contributed to chaos and congestion.

Since then, police have also been taking action against heavy vehicles that inappropriately traverse residential areas instead of using designated routes as stipulated by national regulations and local by-laws. In the latest update on Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle, the police said over 91,700 had been arrested. Read the statement:

