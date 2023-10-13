Pindula News Removal Of A Post About The Alleged Death Of Garry Mapanzure

Pindula News Removal Of A Post About The Alleged Death Of Garry Mapanzure5 days ago
Dear readers,
We would like to address the recent removal of a post about the alleged death of Garry Mapanzure. We want to apologize for any confusion or inconvenience caused by the publication and subsequent deletion of the article.
In our efforts to provide timely news, we relied on information from sources that we believed to be reputable. However, it has come to our attention that the information regarding Garry Mapanzure’s passing was not verified, and conflicting reports began to emerge regarding his status.
To ensure accuracy and respect for the individuals involved, we made the decision to remove the post in order to reach out to the family and gather more information. Our aim is to avoid contributing to any further confusion or misinformation surrounding this matter.
We sincerely apologize for any distress or inconvenience caused by our initial publication. We take our responsibility as a news platform seriously and strive to provide accurate and reliable information to our readers.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
Sincerely,
Pindula News