Church Must Govern All Human Affairs - Nelson Chamisa

Church Must Govern All Human Affairs - Nelson Chamisa4 days ago
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has said the church must govern human affairs. He was responding to followers on X who were accusing him and the CCC leadership of failing or neglecting to take action against alleged vote rigging and recalling of MPs and Councillors.
The CCC party claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) collaborated with the ruling ZANU PF to rig the August 2023 elections. Supporters expected the party to challenge the outcome in court or take to the streets, but the CCC engaged regional bodies like SADC to push for fresh elections. However, the final report from the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) recommended pursuing legal processes for resolution.
In response to Chamisa’s post on X, where he quoted Proverbs 17:13-15, emphasizing not defending evil or justifying wickedness, one follower, Zigo, suggested that the CCC had become like a church. Chamisa agreed, stating that the church should be involved in governing human affairs. He said:
Church must govern all human affairs! Where church is, there is light, life, joy, glory and grace.
Zimbabwe needs fixing in the Spirit. David’s stone is our Lord Jesus Christ!
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
We are still in 2023! Our God is faithful!
Some people disagreed, stating that prayer alone cannot alleviate poverty and that it is important to focus on promising to be a president for all not just one religion. They expressed concerns about aligning Zimbabwe with a specific religion and promoting one religion over others, seeing it as a form of dictatorship.
Others believed that the true meaning of the church was to bring peace and harmony, acting as salt and light in the world. However, some felt that the church has not been effective in addressing Zimbabwe’s problems and that spiritual leaders should be separate from national leadership.
They called for decolonising religion and mindset and ensuring freedom of worship. There were concerns that Chamisa’s strong Christian stance could alienate people and that enforcing personal religious views onto everyone would infringe on freedom. Critics mentioned historical examples where the church’s influence led to oppression and called for a separation of religion and politics.
Nelson Chamisa, a former Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, attended the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe‘s Bible School, Living Waters. He has not yet been ordained as a pastor.