ZANU PF Gets 15 Out Of 22 Parliamentary Portfolio Committees

4 days ago

ZANU PF, the ruling party in Zimbabwe, has secured control over 15 out of the 22 parliamentary portfolio committees. Several former ministers or deputies from the party have taken on the role of chairpersons for these committees.

The chairpersons of parliamentary committees in Zimbabwe are chosen through a process involving consultations and negotiations within political parties. The ruling party holds significant influence, and the Speaker of Parliament plays a role in the appointment process. The final decision is made through a vote in parliament.