Arubi "Happy" To Be Back In Warriors Squad

3 days ago

Veteran SuperSport United goalkeeper Washington Arubi says he has unfinished business with the Warriors after he was named in the training squad for the World Cup qualifiers which kick off next month.

Arubi (38), is part of the squad that went into camp in Harare last week to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers under the watchful eye of coach Baltemar Brito.

NewsDay reported Arubi as saying he was happy to be back in the national team after a long time. Said Arubi:

