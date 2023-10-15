Arubi "Happy" To Be Back In Warriors Squad

Arubi "Happy" To Be Back In Warriors Squad3 days ago
Veteran SuperSport United goalkeeper Washington Arubi says he has unfinished business with the Warriors after he was named in the training squad for the World Cup qualifiers which kick off next month.
Arubi (38), is part of the squad that went into camp in Harare last week to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers under the watchful eye of coach Baltemar Brito.
NewsDay reported Arubi as saying he was happy to be back in the national team after a long time. Said Arubi:
I want to thank the coach for calling me back into the national team. I’m happy to be back because it has been long for me not playing for the team. I have a lot of business to finish with this team…
I still feel this type of preparation is going to help us. It’s a bit disappointing, though that we won’t play the game against Botswana but we are happy that we are here.
We just have to do what we have to prepare because the qualifiers are not far away.
The chances of qualifying are bright, we just have to prepare well and that would be key.
Zimbabwe is in Group C with Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa, Lesotho and Benin.
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee failed to organise a friendly match for the team during the current FIFA international break.
