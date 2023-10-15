Botswana Company Mulls Exporting Donkey Milk Products To Zimbabwe

We focus mainly on donkey milk products and natural herbs. For now, we are into soaps and cosmetics.

In recent years we’ve had huge interest in our products from different countries including Zimbabwe and South Africa.

We have more requests on our website and social media to expand supplies to Zimbabwe.

So, we want an investor or someone who can partner with us to actually make the products in Zimbabwe or export them locally to Zimbabwe.

Should we find the raw materials in Zimbabwe, we can actually open another plant there to cater to the market in Zimbabwe and beyond.

We started our research around 2016 and did it for about two years as trial and error. We initially produced soap that didn’t have other properties and that’s why we later incorporated elements like crude aloe, and avocados so that we increase the nutritional content of the product.

We did this with technical assistance from Dr Takuwa from the University of Botswana hence we named the products after him as a way of honouring him or praising him for the assistance he rendered.