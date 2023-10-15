Govt Tells Chamisa To Desist From "Attention-seeking Rants"3 days ago
The Government has warned CCC leader Nelson Chamisa against making “attention-seeking rants” that may cause despondency and mislead the international community into believing there is a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe.
This comes after Chamisa on Wednesday last week told journalists in Harare that there is a constitutional crisis in the southern African nation.
However, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere said there is no post-election crisis in Zimbabwe, contrary to Chamisa’s claims. He said:
We have taken note of his fallacy-ridden statements to try and rally Zimbabweans to despondency and also to mislead the global community about the non-existent post-election crisis in Zimbabwe.
There is no constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe, there has never been such a crisis, even on the road towards the August 23 elections.
Mr Chamisa has not subjected his election fraud claims to judiciary test in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which clearly spells out the legal processes which should be undertaken in the case of a disputed election outcome, therefore his attention-seeking rants should be disregarded by all.
Early this month, one Sengezo Tshabangu claimed to be CCC’s interim secretary general and recalled 15 opposition MPs and 17 councillors saying they had ceased to be CCC members.
The Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda acknowledged Tshabangu’s letter and notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of vacancies.
Speaking at the press briefing on Wednesday, Chamisa accused ZANU PF of orchestrating the recalls and demanded dialogue with the ruling party to resolve what he calls “the legitimacy crisis”.
More: Pindula News