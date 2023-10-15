Govt Tells Chamisa To Desist From "Attention-seeking Rants"

3 days ago

The Government has warned CCC leader Nelson Chamisa against making “attention-seeking rants” that may cause despondency and mislead the international community into believing there is a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe.

This comes after Chamisa on Wednesday last week told journalists in Harare that there is a constitutional crisis in the southern African nation.

However, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere said there is no post-election crisis in Zimbabwe, contrary to Chamisa’s claims. He said:

