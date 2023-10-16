Chirundu Border Post Now Open 24 hours

2 days ago

The Chirundu One-Stop border post between Zimbabwe and Zambia now operates 24 hours a day as it also responds to the surge in volumes of feeder traffic from Beitbridge and Forbes border posts.

The border, which had been opening between 6 AM and 10 PM, is the second border post after Beitbridge to offer a 24-hour service.

The extension of hours of opening of the Chirundu One-Stop border post was announced by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe in a Statutory Instrument gazetted on Friday, 13 October 2023.

