Chirundu Border Post Now Open 24 hours

The Chirundu One-Stop border post between Zimbabwe and Zambia now operates 24 hours a day as it also responds to the surge in volumes of feeder traffic from Beitbridge and Forbes border posts.
The border, which had been opening between 6 AM and 10 PM, is the second border post after Beitbridge to offer a 24-hour service.
The extension of hours of opening of the Chirundu One-Stop border post was announced by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe in a Statutory Instrument gazetted on Friday, 13 October 2023.
An economic analyst, Langton Mabhanga of the Africa True North Strategy Institute, told The Herald that the extension of opening hours at the Chirundu border post shows that “Zimbabwe has become the nerve centre for ease of passage, linking maritime ports of entry for Eastern and Southern Africa, and general trade”. He added:
These are the early signs of how Zimbabwe will be a key centre piece in the execution of the emerging Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.
A member of the Shipping Agencies Association, who preferred anonymity welcomed the extension, saying it will decongest points of entry.
