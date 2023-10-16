Kombi Conductor Kills Passenger For Paying Fare With Torn US$1 Note

2 days ago

Police in Harare have arrested a commuter omnibus (kombi) conductor (hwindi) for murder after he fatally assaulted a passenger, who had paid the fare with a torn US$1 note.

According to a post on the ZRP X (Twitter) page, Tawanda Pindu (25) slapped Batsirai Chisindi (35) which resulted in him falling to the ground.

Apparently, Chisindi sustained a deep cut on the back of his head when he hit the ground and bled profusely resulting in his death. Police said:

