Two Women Kidnap Man And "Rape" Him Over Two Days, Harvesting His Semen

On 10 October around 10 AM, the complainant boarded a Toyota Fun cargo vehicle at OK Supermarket intending to go to Sandawana. The vehicle was being driven by a male driver while there were two other female passengers on board. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Insp Mahoko said along the way, the driver made a sudden turn and went along Drummond Road.

The two female passengers who were seated at the back with the complainant allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on his face and he fell unconscious.

When he gained consciousness, he found himself in a room with the three suspects with his hands and legs tied.

They allegedly forced the man to swallow a brown pill before the two female suspects took turns to have protected sexual intercourse with him while the male suspect stood guard.

The female suspects would allegedly harvest his semen which they tied in condoms and kept them in a cooler box. Said Insp Mahoko:

The suspects also searched the complainant and took cash amounting to US$453 and his two cellphones before spraying him with the same substance and again he fell unconscious.

He said the following day, the suspects went through the same process, forced him to take the brown pill and took turns to have sexual intercourse with him and harvesting the semen.

The suspects later assaulted their victim with a metal object and he fell unconscious before they drove off. Said Insp Mahoko:

After gaining consciousness, the complainant walked for about 2 kilometers until he reached the Grain Marketing Board in Zvishavane and managed to make a report.

Police have appealed to members of the public who may have information pertaining to the whereabouts of the three suspects to approach any nearest police station.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment