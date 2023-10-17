Man Swindled 53 UK-bound Nurse Aide Students Of US$46,000

Man Swindled 53 UK-bound Nurse Aide Students Of US$46,0001 day ago
Mcdonald Takunda Pfende, a 27-year-old man deceived and swindled 53 nurse aide students of a combined US$46,000 by falsely claiming he could obtain Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) for them to work in the UK. Employers with a valid sponsorship licence must obtain a CoS for each employee they intend to hire from outside the United Kingdom.
Companies are charging foreign workers high fees for these certificates, and Pfende allegedly took advantage of this scheme, ZimLive reported.
Prosecutors stated that Pfende approached Blessing Gwengwe, an education and employment agent, offering his services in May of this year. The National Prosecuting Authority alleges:
Pfende then asked Gwengwe to refer 53 applicants for the sponsorship and charged each applicant US$850.
Blessing Gwengwe collected $46,000 from his students and sent it to Mcdonald Takunda Pfende, who promised to secure Certificates of Sponsorship. However, after receiving the money, Pfende disappeared and could not be contacted. A police report was filed regarding the incident.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
After an extensive search, the police finally found Mcdonald Takunda Pfende at a party hosted in a house. Blessing Gwengwe, determined to track down the alleged scammer, led the police to him. Pfende appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who granted him $300 bail. His next court date is set for November 20.
Prosecutors have stated that no money has been recovered in the case. They also allege that Mcdonald Takunda Pfende collaborated with Daphne Edwards, who is currently on the run.