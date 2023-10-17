Police Disown Statement On The State Of Security In Zimbabwe

Police Disown Statement On The State Of Security In Zimbabwe1 day ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disowned a statement about Zimbabwe’s security situation. They say police are now conducting investigations to arrest responsible individuals. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP said the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons. Read the statement issued by Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi:
FAKE AND FALSE PRESS STATEMENT CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON SECURITY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY
The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake and doctored press statement issued by a criminal on alleged security situation in the country. The fake statement is dated 16th October 2023. The Police dismisses this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves. For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not preparing for fresh elections.
Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons.
The Police urges the public to focus on the development of the country and avoid using the social media to commit criminal offences under the guise of political activism. The law will take its course on these criminal elements who want to promote anarchy in the country.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting investigations with a view of arresting this criminal syndicate which issued the false and fake press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.
