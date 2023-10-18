Motsoaledi Loses Application For Permission To Appeal Against ZEP Extension

9 hours ago

The Pretoria High Court has dismissed Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s application in which he was requesting permission to appeal a decision made by a court regarding the termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs). The court had previously ruled that Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the permits without proper consultation was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The minister sought leave to appeal the court’s judgments, arguing that they set dangerous precedents. The Department of Home Affairs disagreed with the court’s findings on the applicability of certain sections of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act. The minister also claimed the matter involved the separation of powers, but the court deemed his grounds for appeal flawed.

The court had extended the permits for 12 months, from 28 June, pending a fair process that includes public participation. The court also ordered that ZEP holders should be allowed to enter or leave South Africa without being treated differently under immigration laws.

