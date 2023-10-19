Harare Residents Demand Urgent Action On Water Shortages Amid Cholera Outbreak

In Harare, residents have given Harare City Council (CoH) a 5-day ultimatum to end perennial water shortages in several high-density suburbs & help avert the outbreak of cholera & other water-borne diseases.



(Combined Harare Residents Association) Chra & Marian Chatambira, a resident of Dzivarasekwa suburb in Harare, engaged Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who on Friday wrote a letter to the Director of Works at City of Harare (CoH) asking the local authority to restore water supplies to residents in 4 high-density suburbs of Dzivarasekwa, Budiriro, Glenview & Mabvuku, which have gone for several years without adequate & constant supply of safe & potable running water.

Through the letter, Chinopfukutwa & Kabaya complained that residents living in these suburbs have been experiencing severe problems in accessing running & potable water from their taps & had been forced to resort to fetching water for consumption & daily use from shallow wells & do not know whether the water from the underground wells is safe for consumption or not.

The residents, Chinopfukutwa & Kabaya said, fear that the lack of running potable tap water places them at the risk of contracting the cholera disease particularly at this point in time, where there is a cholera outbreak in the capital city. The human rights lawyers said the exposure to the likelihood of contracting diseases is a violation of the residents’ right to a safe & healthy environment as guaranteed in terms of section 73(1) of the Constitution.

CoH, Chinopfukutwa & Kabaya said, has failed to achieve progressive realisation of the right to safe, clean & potable water for residents of Harare, which is guaranteed in section 77 of the Constitution. To stop the violation of the residents’ right to water & healthcare, the human rights lawyers then gave CoH a 5-day ultimatum to restore adequate & constant supply of safe, potable running tap water in Dzivarasekwa, Budiriro, Glen View & Mabvuku high-density suburbs including supplying bowsers with safe & potable water in these areas.

Chinopfukutwa & Kabaya also asked CoH to furnish them with the local authority’s water policy & a plan on how it intends to rectify the perennial water shortages in the capital city. Failure to comply with their demand, the lawyers said, would leave them with no option but to institute legal proceedings to obtain appropriate relief in court.