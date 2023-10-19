UK Revises Travel Advisory For Zimbabwe

see information on visa fees from the Zimbabwean Embassy.

You can also apply for an e-visa before you travel.

It is no longer possible to get a visa from the Zimbabwean Embassy in London.

Zimbabwe usually grants 30-day visas. Check the number of days on your visa covers your intended period of stay.

To extend or renew visas or permits, go in person to the Government of Zimbabwe Immigration Department.

To stay longer (to work or study, for business travel or for other reasons), you must meet the Zimbabwe government’s entry requirements. Check which type of visa or work permit you need with the Official Government of Zimbabwe web portal.

You must have a temporary work permit if you’re volunteering or doing missionary work.

The advisory cautions against using temporary travel documents for re-entry into the UK. It highlights the availability of the KAZA Univisa, valid for travel between Zimbabwe, Zambia, and day trips to Botswana. It costs 50 US dollars and is valid for 30 days.

Health:

Vaccination requirements, customs rules, and restrictions on taking money in and out of Zimbabwe are also outlined. The advisory emphasises the importance of appropriate travel insurance and the potential challenges in accessing healthcare facilities, particularly outside major cities.

Healthcare facilities in Zimbabwe vary in quality, and outside major cities, they can be very poor. Hospitals face challenges such as shortages of drugs and trained medical staff, impacting their ability to treat certain illnesses and trauma cases. Fuel shortages have also affected emergency response capabilities. Private clinics often require upfront payment, including for emergencies, even with travel insurance. Many businesses, including some medical providers, only accept US dollars in cash. Medical costs, especially for evacuation, can be expensive. It is crucial to have sufficient travel health insurance and accessible funds for medical treatment and repatriation.

Emergency:

It provides emergency contact numbers and recommends contacting travel providers and insurers in case of incidents or emergencies.

Dial 112 from a mobile phone and ask for an ambulance.

The Official Government of Zimbabwe web portal has a full list of emergency numbers.

Contact your insurance company promptly if you’re referred to a medical facility for treatment.

The FCDO does not offer personalised advice for individual trips. It is recommended to review the provided travel advice and conduct independent research before making a decision to travel.

Telephone: 112 (ambulance, fire, police)

Econet (mobile service provider) subscribers: 112

NetOne (mobile service provider) subscribers: 114

Landline: 0800 3222 911

Advise on Journalists

Journalists, including reporters and news photographers, must obtain accreditation from the Zimbabwean Embassy in the UK before travelling to Zimbabwe. Without proper accreditation, there is a risk of arrest, detention, fines, and deportation. The Zimbabwean government has a broad definition of journalism, which includes interviews, filming, and photography. Care should be taken when engaging in social media activities that can be perceived as journalism, such as posting comments, blogging, or sharing photographs, due to associated risks.

The advisory further includes guidance on obtaining support from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in various situations and offers resources for British companies operating in Zimbabwe. Travellers are advised to stay informed about any updates to the travel advice.

Customs rules:

Zimbabwe has strict regulations regarding goods brought in or taken out of the country. It is important to declare any prohibited items or those subject to tax or duty.

Arms embargo:

The UK has imposed an arms embargo on Zimbabwe. Taking firearms to Zimbabwe, even with the intention of bringing them back to the UK, is a violation of UK law.

Taking money in and out:

Leaving Zimbabwe with more than 10,000 US dollars (or equivalent) in cash is illegal, unless it is declared upon arrival and is leftover from your initial funds. Keep the declaration proof to avoid complications when departing.

Rural areas

There continue to be invasions of commercial farms, sometimes accompanied by violence and threats. Take care when visiting farming areas that you are not familiar with.

Mining areas

The diamond mining area in Marange is a restricted area. Turn back if you are stopped and told that you are not allowed to access a particular area. There have been car robberies and attacks on car occupants in the Beitbridge area.

Contact your travel provider and insurer:

In case of a serious incident or emergency while abroad, it is important to contact both your travel provider and your insurer. They will guide you on the assistance they can provide and the necessary steps to take. For refunds or changes to your travel plans, reach out to your travel provider. You may also be eligible to make a claim through your insurance, but typically, insurers require you to contact your travel provider first. To learn more about changing or cancelling travel plans, you can find information on resolving disputes with providers and accessing previous versions of travel advice to support your claim.

