ZBC Investigates Allegations Of Sexual Harassment At Workplace

1. b) The corporation notes with concern the allegations levelled against Effort Magoso and Albert Chekayi prevalent in Social Media. We wish to advise our stakeholders that no such reports were ever recorded or received.

1. c) ZBC has a sexual harassment policy that gives a guide to how matters of this nature are handled. In furtherance, training was conducted by the Gender Commission and other partners to all staff members. ZBC employees are required to adhere to the code of conduct and the corporation has zero tolerance to sexual harassment in the workplace.

2. a) We further note with concern an effort by some sections of the social media environment to destabilise the corporation by peddling falsehoods and malicious fabrications to tarnish the good name of the ZBC. In this regard, the ZBC will not hesitate to evoke legal processes against such perpetrators with malicious and pseudo-socio-political intentions. ZBC remains your voice. your choice.

ZBC Board. Management and staff remains committed to the executions and deliverance of its mandate to educate, entertain and inform.

Calls for a broader inquiry into the culture of sexual harassment at ZBC were made at the end of September when Robson Mhandu, the director of radio services at ZBC, was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment. He is accused of demanding sexual favours from a female presenter, Farai Juliet Magada, in exchange for approving her transfer request. Audio recordings and WhatsApp messages provide evidence of Mhandu’s misconduct, where he used his position of power to pressure Magada and threatened her with consequences if she refused.

Mhandu repeatedly referred to Magada as his wife and persistently pursued her for sex. He raised concerns about Magada’s work performance, implying that she owed her employment to his protection. Mhandu has faced similar allegations in the past at other institutions.

Sexual harassment in the media industry was discussed during a workshop attended by the information minister, highlighting the government’s recognition of it as a human rights violation.

