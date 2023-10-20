Bystanders Blamed For Fire Brigade's Late Response To Harare CBD Inferno

There was a huge fire at a shop at the corner of Cameroon Street and Fidel Castro Road (formerly Charter) which started just before 2 p.m.

The property was extensively damaged. Our fire brigade was initially blocked from accessing the building by a big crowd gathered there.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The firefighters had to engage Anti-riot police to disperse the crowd.

The firemen then accessed the building after some time and by then the fire had caused extensive damage.

The fire brigade however managed to control the fire.

It also turns out that the shop owners took time to inform the fire brigade of the fire, judging by the amount of goods they managed to take out before the fire escalated.

What caused the fire is still a subject of investigation by the fire brigade team.

The City would want to warn residents against blocking our firefighters from doing their work.

It is also dangerous for people to go so close to such fire situations.