Govt Offers Reprieve For ZIMSEC Examination Candidates Affected By Rain

The Government has said candidates who failed to write Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations due to rains will be allowed to sit for their affected papers, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
Heavy rains and thunderstorms in some rural areas caused flash floods that hindered accessibility of examination materials and consequently disrupted Ordinary and Advanced level examinations.
The matter was raised by Members of Parliament in the National Assembly.
Responding to parliamentarians, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata said affected learners will be given the opportunity to write their examinations. She said:
In response to the question that has been asked, yes, the Ministry is aware that there are some schools that could not collect their examination papers because of the flooded rivers.
The affected schools will liaise with the head office so that the children are accorded time to write their exams.
We know that the river will not be flooded for maybe three days. So, arrangements will be made for the affected learners to have their exams during the exam period.
In an attempt to curb leakages of papers, ZIMSEC introduced a new system of delivering examination papers to centres on the day of writing.
However, the system, introduced this year, has resulted in some examination centres delaying exam sitting.
