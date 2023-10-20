Govt Offers Reprieve For ZIMSEC Examination Candidates Affected By Rain

7 minutes ago

The Government has said candidates who failed to write Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations due to rains will be allowed to sit for their affected papers, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms in some rural areas caused flash floods that hindered accessibility of examination materials and consequently disrupted Ordinary and Advanced level examinations.

The matter was raised by Members of Parliament in the National Assembly.

