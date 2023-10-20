President Mnangagwa Places 13 Laws Under His Direct Control

(a) the administration of the Acts set out in the Schedule: and

(b) the functions conferred on the President by any Act, save to the extent that those functions have been assigned to some other Minister.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The Assignment of Functions (His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe) Notice, 2018, published in Statutory Instrument 212 of 2018, is repealed.

The Acts assigned to the [resident are as follows;

Anti-Corruption Commission Act [Chapter 9:22] (Act No. 13 of 2004)

Commissions of Inquiry Act [Chapter 10:07]

Emergency Powers Act [Chapter 11:04]

Honours and Awards Act [Chapter 10:11

Interception of Communications Act [Chapter 11:20] (No. 6 of 2007)

Prevention of Corruption Act [Chapter 9:16]

Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act [Chapter 2:05]

Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act [Chapter 10:20]

Presidential Salary and Allowances Act [Chapter 2:06]

Radiation Protection Act (Chapter 15:15] (Act No. 5 of 2004)

Sovereign Wealth Fund Act [Chapter 22:20] (Act No. 7 of 2014)

Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act [Chapter 10:34] (No. 5 of 2022)

Zimbabwe National Security Council Act, 2023 (Act No. 1 of 2023)

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment