Prominent Lawyer In Court For Theft Of Trust Property

He was granted free bail by the magistrate who remanded him to 22 November pending trial.

The complainant is Tsungirirayi Banga Mandizvidza, who is represented by Allen Kadye.

Mandizvidza is a beneficiary to the estate of her late parents Chrispen Purisa Mandizvidza and Auxillia Maema Mandizvidza.

According to court papers, Chihambakwe was the executor of the two deceased estates.

The court heard that on 20 March 2014, the beneficiaries of the estate resolved to sell some properties to settle the fees due to the Master of the High Court to finalise the winding up of the deceased’s estate.

They resolved to sell two buildings and some equipment and realised US$154 311,20 which information was passed on to the executor to comply according to the request.

The State alleges that the money was deposited into a trust account held by Chihambakwe.

Chihambakwe, however, did not pay the Master’s fees as requested, but allegedly diverted the money to offset outstanding legal fees, ignoring the beneficiaries’ instructions.

Mandizvidza allegedly went on to pay the Master’s fees using her own funds with a view to finalise the winding up of the estates of her late parents.

Chihambakwe allegedly prejudiced the supposed beneficiaries of US$154 311,20. Nothing was recovered.

