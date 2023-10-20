SADC Countries Accredited To The United Nations Condemn Sanctions Imposed On Zimbabwe

José da Cruz noted that in addition to the ongoing global challenges such as climate change and health threats, sanctions continue to restrict the ability of targeted countries to adequately respond to these challenges.

He said that sanctions affect the rights of an entire population and that their impact is most felt among vulnerable people, including women, children, people with disabilities, the elderly, refugees, internally displaced people, and migrants, among others. He said:

As noted by the Special Rapporteur, these measures, often used as a means of imposing unilateral sanctions, have serious consequences, including prohibiting foreign companies from doing business. Likewise, individuals from targeted countries may suffer travel restrictions and asset freezes.

José da Cruz said SADC fully supports the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights, and her conclusions that sanctions, including secondary sanctions, have detrimental implications on human rights, the achievement of Sustainable Development and the right to development, in Zimbabwe and the region.

