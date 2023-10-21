Bulawayo Residents Condemn Recall Of Elected Officials

Bulawayo Residents Condemn Recall Of Elected Officials6 minutes ago
Bulawayo residents have condemned the ongoing recalls of elected political representatives by the opposition.
The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) said that the recalls are a violation of citizens’ right to choose their representatives, reported CITE.
This comes after one Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), recalled 15 parliamentarians and 18 councillors, 12 of whom are from Bulawayo.
Speaking during an X-space organised by Accountability Lab Zimbabwe, BPRA Communications Officer, Duduzile Mathema said:
Recalls came in as a surprise, particularly to the people who had exercised their voting rights on election day between 23 and 24 August 2023 through being able to elect their preferred candidate.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
The Executive Director of Community Podium, Nkosikhona Dibiti stated that the people suffer needlessly as politicians engage in factional fights. Said Dibiti:
While they fight, the grass is the one that suffers, which is in this case the citizens and the electorate who chose their leaders.
They are the ones who had another forced opportunity to re-do it again by way of voting again…
You look at Bulawayo, it has the least registered in Zimbabwe, and having a conversation about voting again is another thing.
The by-elections in Bulawayo are the worst, the turnout is the worst ever.
Some of these things we have no answers to the electorate, political parties should do something about that and ensure that as they fight their own fights they are able to deal with them internally without affecting the electorate.
The 12 Bulawayo councillors that were recalled by Tshabangu, include; the deputy mayor, Councillor Donaldson Mabuto, Clr Shepherd Dube (ward one), Clr Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu (ward six), Clr Takunda Felix Madzana (ward 18), Clr Simbarashe Dube (ward 20), Clr Tinevimbo Maphosa (ward 21), Clr Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (ward 22), Clr Arnold Batirai (Ward 24) and also proportional representation councillors, Clr Sarah Cronje, Clr Tabeth Mhizha, Clr Dorcas Sibanda and Clr Zibusiso Tshongwe.
More: Pindula News