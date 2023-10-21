Bulawayo Residents Condemn Recall Of Elected Officials

Speaking during an X-space organised by Accountability Lab Zimbabwe, BPRA Communications Officer, Duduzile Mathema said:

Recalls came in as a surprise, particularly to the people who had exercised their voting rights on election day between 23 and 24 August 2023 through being able to elect their preferred candidate.

The Executive Director of Community Podium, Nkosikhona Dibiti stated that the people suffer needlessly as politicians engage in factional fights. Said Dibiti:

While they fight, the grass is the one that suffers, which is in this case the citizens and the electorate who chose their leaders.

They are the ones who had another forced opportunity to re-do it again by way of voting again…

You look at Bulawayo, it has the least registered in Zimbabwe, and having a conversation about voting again is another thing.

The by-elections in Bulawayo are the worst, the turnout is the worst ever.

Some of these things we have no answers to the electorate, political parties should do something about that and ensure that as they fight their own fights they are able to deal with them internally without affecting the electorate.