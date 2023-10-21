Former ZANU PF MP Loses Land Fight

Former ZANU PF MP Loses Land Fight4 minutes ago
Former Mt Pleasant MP Jason Passad (ZANU PF), has lost the legal battle over the ownership of residential stands at Donnybrook Farm near Mabvuku in Harare.
According to a NewsDay report, a local land developing company, Eastwind Trust, had sued Passad and his company Homegram for illegally possessing its land.
In his ruling on 11 October 2023, High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero ordered Passad to vacate the land. He said:
The first and second respondents shall restore to the applicant possession of all and any land occupied, possessed controlled by the applicant situate at the remainder of Donnybrook Farm Salisbury Township in Mabvuku Tafara.
It further ordered that the Sheriff of Zimbabwe with the assistance of police where necessary shall restore to the applicant peaceful and undisturbed possession and occupation of the land.
The judge also ordered Homegram Investments Pvt Ltd and Passad to jointly pay the applicants’ legal costs.
More: Pindula News