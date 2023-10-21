Former ZANU PF MP Loses Land Fight

4 minutes ago

Former Mt Pleasant MP Jason Passad (ZANU PF), has lost the legal battle over the ownership of residential stands at Donnybrook Farm near Mabvuku in Harare.

According to a NewsDay report, a local land developing company, Eastwind Trust, had sued Passad and his company Homegram for illegally possessing its land.

In his ruling on 11 October 2023, High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero ordered Passad to vacate the land. He said:

