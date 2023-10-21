Govt Warns Zimbabweans To Brace For Painful Load Shedding

Business Times reported that Zimbabwe’s rivers contribute about 20% of the inflows into Lake Kariba.

Munyati River feeds the Sanyati River, which then supplies water to the lake. The other source is the Gwayi River.

However, the rivers are hardly flowing due to a poor 2022/23 rainy season across Zimbabwe.

Magombo said the country is not expecting Gwayi and Sanyati to significantly contribute to inflows in the Kariba Dam due to El Nino. She said:

With the El Nino phenomenon predicted, we are not expecting much from these two rivers (Gwayi and Sanyati) hence more power curtailment in the country is expected. We are hoping and praying that inflows from Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo into the lake will come in March or May when Barotse plains (or wetlands) will start releasing water into Kariba. But from now we will certainly experience these power curtailments.

On 20 October 2023, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) was generating 444MW from Kariba and 979MW from Hwange. Independennt Power Producers (IPPs) were generating 39MW.

That means if, or when Kariba Power Station completely shuts down due to low water levels in the dam, the country will depend solely on Hwange, IPPs and imports.

More: Pindula News

