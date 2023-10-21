Policewomen Bail Out Single Mother Of Triplets

Policewomen Bail Out Single Mother Of Triplets4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Bulawayo Women’s Network has bailed out a single mother of triplets from the Cowdray Park suburb who had appealed for assistance to raise her children after her partner abandoned them.
The triplets are now aged nine months.
According to CITE, 30-year-old Prisca Dale’s distress call touched the female police officers who donated food, toiletries like disposable diapers, disposable baby wipes, baby glycerine, various clothing and detergents to her. Said Dale:
I am grateful, the tears are of joy, I appreciate the hands that you have extended and the hearts that were touched, I am truly grateful…
From the time I was pregnant to date, I have faced a lot of challenges like food, clothes, washing powder.
I find it challenging to wash for them at times because there are a lot of them now.
ZRP acting spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said:
As members of the police women network, we would not have done justice to our mission if we ignored a fellow woman in the community crying for help.
She said the goal of the Network is to promote good relations with the public and improve the policing environment, identifying underprivileged members in the community and meeting them at their point of need.
