Policewomen Bail Out Single Mother Of Triplets

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Bulawayo Women’s Network has bailed out a single mother of triplets from the Cowdray Park suburb who had appealed for assistance to raise her children after her partner abandoned them.

The triplets are now aged nine months.

According to CITE, 30-year-old Prisca Dale’s distress call touched the female police officers who donated food, toiletries like disposable diapers, disposable baby wipes, baby glycerine, various clothing and detergents to her. Said Dale:

